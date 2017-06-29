Blackfeet tribal officials said a clerical error has slowed down the release of official election results after members of the tribe voted on a new constitution Tuesday.

Elections officials must re-certify the votes before tallying the votes.

Unofficial results from a social media group called ‘Blackfeet for Responsible Reform’ said the draft failed by several hundred votes.

The constitution would have established a three-branch government system that would have resembled the U.S. Constitution.

The current form of government has been in place for 82 years and centralize government around the Tribal Business Council.

Officials that started the social media group said tribal members felt both relief and excitement after seeing unofficial results.

They believe the next draft should heavily involve public input, along with a true separation of powers.

“Keep moving forward with the reform effort but we would like it to be in the style of the constitutional convention process where there’s a lot of key elements to that that are based on democracy and a majority voice,” said Blackfeet for Responsible Reform Group Founder.

Officials said the tribe has around 13,000 eligible voters.

