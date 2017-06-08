(NBC News) With countless cameras and the world watching, former F.B.I. Director James Comey explained Thursday why he kept detailed notes on meetings with President Trump.

“I was honestly concerned that he might lie about the nature of our meeting,” Comey told the Senate Intelligence Committee.

Comey also made the stunning revelation that he ordered those memos leaked to the press soon after his firing.

“I thought that might prompt the appointment of a special prosecutor,” Comey said.

He shared in the hearing, his version of contacts with the president regarding the Russia investigation ahead of his firing.

Comey testified he wasn’t fired because he’d lost the confidence of the F.B.I. as the president claimed, saying “It’s my judgment I was fired because of the Russia investigation.”

He also said he was prompted to speak out after his firing due to the way the White House portrayed his dismissal.

“The administration then chose to defame me, and more importantly the F.B.I. by saying that the organization was in disarray, that it was poorly lead, that the workforce had lost confidence in its leader. Those were lies, plain and simple, and I am so sorry the F.B.I workforce had to hear them and I’m so sorry the American people were told them.”

“I can’t say whether the conversation I had with the president was an effort to obstruct. I took it as a very disturbing thing, very concerning, but that’s a conclusion I’m sure the special counsel will work towards to try to understand what the intention was there, and whether that’s an offense,” Comey testified before the Senate Intelligence Committee.

In prepared testimony, Comey said President Trump asked him to pledge his loyalty.

Regarding the president’s tweeted threat suggesting that their conversations may have been recorded, Comey said “I’ve seen the tweet about tapes…Lordy, I hope there are tapes!”

The White House said the president felt vindicated after seeing Comey’s opening statement and it proved he was not a target of the Russia investigation.

The president’s personal attorney, meanwhile, claimed victory, pointing out Comey confirmed the president himself was not under investigation, while refuting two specific claims, saying the president never asked Comey for loyalty as Comey claimed and never asked him to stop the Michael Flynn investigation.

