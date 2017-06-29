Gov. Steve Bullock’s re-election campaign didn’t properly report expenses for the governor’s use of the state airplane during the 2016 campaign, and should pay a fine, the state commissioner of political practices has ruled.

In a decision released Thursday, Commissioner Jeff Mangan said Bullock’s campaign reported what it paid for the governor to use the state airplane to attend 37 campaign events in 2016 – but didn’t do it in a timely manner.

Mangan referred his findings to the Lewis and Clark County attorney’s office for prosecution, but said he expects it to be sent back to his office, which likely will settle on a fine for the violation.

The decision said Bullock’s 2016 campaign didn’t report the expenses when they were incurred, and instead reported them when invoices were received, sometimes several months later.

That delay is not allowed under state law or past precedent, which has said a campaign expense must be disclosed and reported for the period in which it occurred, Mangan said.

Bullock’s campaign reimbursed the state about $7,000 for costs associated with using the state airplane to attend campaign events, the decision said.

Bullock never used the state airplane only to fly to a campaign event. Instead, he flew somewhere on official business and then attended a campaign fundraiser or other event in the same community before returning to Helena.

The governor’s campaign reimbursed the state for the extra time that the plane’s pilot or co-pilot spent on the job to wait for Bullock while he attended the campaign event.

Bullock’s use of the state airplane became a campaign issue, as some Republicans and his GOP opponent, Greg Gianforte, said he shouldn’t be using it to attend campaign events.

The 2017 Legislature also passed a bill requiring any governor to reimburse the state for the full cost of a charter flight, if the flight was used for any campaign purpose, but Bullock vetoed the bill.