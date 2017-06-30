UPDATE SATURDAY 12:00 p.m. – Lewis and Clark Co. Coroner Bryan Backeberg identified the 7 year old boy who died after being found in Spring Meadow Lake as Damiean Xhavier Terrio.
Terrio was pronounced dead at 8:39 p.m. Friday night.
The boy’s body has been sent to the Montana State Crime Lab for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.
UPDATE 10:55 p.m. – Lewis and Clark County Coroner Bryan Backeberg has confirmed that the 7-year-old boy has died at St. Peter’s Hospital in Helena after life saving measures failed.
HELENA – A 7-year-old boy was found in the water in Spring Meadow Lake after he was reported missing around 8:00 p.m.
Deputies searched the area for around a half hour before calling in search and rescue.
As search and rescue teams arrived a person on scene found the boy.
No one reported seeing the boy enter the water. CPR was performed on the boy. His condition is unknown at this time.
Authorities have closed Spring Meadow Lake State Park while the investigation is ongoing.
I am so sorry for your loss. This little boy will always be remembered! I have 2 boys myself that are 19 and 15 and to this day my eyes do not leave them because you never know what can happen when they are swimming! I personally think that any child under 10 should have a life jacket on at all times! It should be a law! We have lost too many children to this! Yes it was an accident and I understand that. If the child would have had a life jacket on this child would still be here! Why is it that no one there saw this boy? It should be posted at spring medow NO LIFE IS WORTH LOOSING CHILDREN UNDER 10 ARE REQUIRED TO WEAR LIFE JACKETS! NO LIFE JACKET NO SWIMMING! At all the turn outs at canyon ferry life jackets are hung for people to use! Why not at spring medow?