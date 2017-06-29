(HELENA) Lewis and Clark County commissioners will decide next month whether to propose another levy to address overcrowding at the county jail in Helena.

They will consider putting an operating levy on the November ballot – a year after voters rejected a similar proposal. The levy would raise $4 million a year for the next 15 years.

The Lewis and Clark County Detention Center takes up one floor of the Law Enforcement Center in downtown Helena. Authorities said Thursday that the facility was holding 90 inmates, when it was designed for fewer than 60. Some inmates have been sent to other counties because there’s no space for them.

County leaders say conditions inside the jail are dangerous, both for inmates and for employees. Last year, they proposed converting all three floors of the Law Enforcement Center into jail space. Voters narrowly approved a $6 million bond to pay for the renovation, but they voted down the accompanying levy that would have paid for operating costs. Both measures needed to pass in order for the project to move forward.

Roger Baltz, the county’s chief administrative officer, said the bond is still in force, despite the failure of the levy. He says the renovation can still happen if voters approve an operating levy this year.

In addition to jail operations, the levy would pay for new programs intended to keep more people out of jail.

“You want to have a facility that’s appropriate and safe for the people who are incarcerated, but also for the people who have to work there,” said Baltz. “You also want to have diversion programs that are set up in the context of the overall criminal justice system.”

County commissioners are currently putting together a budget for the next year. It includes some money that can be used to educate the public about the proposed changes, if they do propose the levy. The county is already seeking proposals for a firm to provide public outreach services.

By law, county officials aren’t allowed to advocate for or against a ballot measure, but they can provide informational material.

Baltz said the county is also considering letting people tour the jail, so they can decide for themselves whether the improvements are needed.

“In our society, in our country, this is going to be an issue that is decided by our voters,” he said.

Commissioners are expected to vote on a resolution to propose the levy at a July meeting. They must make their final decision by August 4 in order for the levy to appear on the November ballot.