HELENA – Lewis and Clark County Disaster and Emergency Services want to make sure residents are prepared for potential flooding in the area.

The largest concern for the county right now is flooding in the higher elevations that may wash out roads and create rock slides.

Lewis and Clark DES Coordinator Paul Spengler said that given the amount of rain expected, this could potentially strand people in those locations for a couple days.

Flooding in the valley is also possible, but due to dry ground Spengler said that they’re being optimistic at this time.

Another concern is flooding in town.

“We could have some urban flooding if the storm sewers can’t take all the water. And if we do get a deluge in a short period of time that means we could have high water running through the streets,” Spengler said.

Spengler added that parents should keep children indoors during the storm for their safety.