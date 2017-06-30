GREAT FALLS – A man and woman have been charged in connection with assaulting a toddler.

Colton James Spatz has been charged with felony assault on a minor, and Hope Makayla Brill has been charged with accountability to assault on a minor, in Great Falls.

Brill is the parent of the child; she and Spatz are in a relationship, according to court documents.

A police officer was called to a home on 6th Avenue South on Wednesday, where a woman said she saw a man assaulting a three-year old boy.

The woman told police that she was returning a dog to the home and heard a child screaming when she walked inside. The woman regularly watches the home and had a key to get in.

The woman told police that she saw Spatz “whipping the child’s” bottom, and saw him holding the child’s arms behind his back and putting his head underwater in the bath tub.

Spatz reportedly told police that the child had left the house and been returned by a neighbor, and said he was upset because the child had defecated in his pants.

Spatz said that he was washing the child in the bathroom when the child kept pulling the curtain down, so he put the child’s hands behind his back and used the shower nozzle to rinse the child off.

Medical staff at Benefis Health System hospital noted slap marks on the child’s face, as well as “marks and severe bruising on his rear-end all the way to the scrotum.”

Police talked with Spatz’s neighbor at the police department, where the man said he found the child in front of his house. When he returned the child to Spatz and Brill, according to the man, the child seemed happy and did not have any visible injuries.

Spatz seemed visibly upset that the child had gotten out of the house, the man told police.

When she was interviewed by police, Brill said she knew that abuse was happening, and she told Spatz to spank the child for leaving the house.

Brill told officers she was upstairs at the time of the incident. She also admitted that she and Spatz use cold water and spanking as forms of discipline. She also stated that she knew about the abuse that was taking place.

Court documents alleged that Spatz admitted to spanking the child for being outside, and said he had “gone overboard” when disciplining the children in the past.

Court documents do not state whether the child is now with relatives, or in the custody of Child Protective Services.