YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK – Park officials announced that on Wednesday morning a married couple was injured after they were “butted” by a bison.

The incident happened at Mud Volcano, just north of Lake Village in Yellowstone National Park.

Theodore Schrader, 74, and Patsy Holmes, 72, from Heber City, Utah, were taking photographs on a boardwalk at Mud Volcano, when a bison approached them.

Park officials said, “The bison butted Mrs. Holmes, who then fell into Mr. Schrader and both individuals fell to the ground.”

Rangers responded immediately and took the couple off the trail to the road. They were transported to the Lake Clinic.

Schrader sustained minor injuries, Holmes was life flighted to Idaho Falls, but is reported to be in stable condition.

Citations have not been issued to either person.

Park officials warned that Wildlife in the park are wild. When an animal is near a trail, boardwalk, parking lot, or in a developed area, give it space.

Park officials recommend to stay 25 yards away from all large animals – bison, elk, bighorn sheep, deer, moose, and coyotes; and at least 100 yards away from bears and wolves.

They noted to turn away from animals and go the other way to avoid interacting with them if in close proximity. They added, “Please protect the park and protect yourselves.”

This is the first confirmed injury of the 2017 season according to park officials.

In 2015 five people were injured after approaching bison.