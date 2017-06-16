Pamela Jean Courtnage pleaded not guilty in Great Falls on Thursday on charges of deliberate homicide and felony theft.

Courtnage is charged with killing a 69-year old woman in Great Falls; court documents identify the victim only as “Jane Doe,” due to the recent implementation of Marsy’s Law.

Courtnage asked Judge Greg Pinski if she could speak on her own behalf.

At that point, her court-appointed attorney told Judge Pinski that he had advised Courtnage to exercise her right to remain silent, and that Judge Elizabeth Best had signed a court order for Courtnage to undergo a mental-health evaluation at the state hospital in Warm Springs.

Judge Pinski then advised Courtnage that she was under no obligation to speak, and reminded her that a court reporter was recording everything she said, and her words could be used against her in future court proceedings.

Courtnage then said that her family was trying to take her home on 2nd Avenue North, and take over every asset that she has.

Judge Pinski then explained that if she had issues with assets or family matters, they need to be addressed separately, apart from this court proceeding.

Courtnage then told Judge Pinski that she had asked for a lawyer to be appointed to her, instead of the “guy” sitting next to her.

Judge Pinski pointed out to her that the man sitting next to her was her court-appointed attorney.

A trial date for Courtnage has not yet been scheduled.