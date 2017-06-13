Emergency crews responded to a house fire at Malmstrom Air Force Base on Tuesday.

The fire was located in a house on Dogwood Street and was reported just after 10 a.m.

Flames could seen coming out of a second-story window.

Great Falls Fire Rescue provided mutual aid to the Malmstrom Air Force Base Fire Department.

Story continues below



Malmstrom officials said that one resident sustained minor injuries and was treated at the scene, however, no serious injuries were reported.

The extent of the damage and the cause of the fire are still being investigated.

We will update you when we get more details.

(1st Report, 12:41 p.m.) Emergency crews are at the scene of a structure fire at Malmstrom Air Force Base.

There are no reports of any injuries at this time.

The fire is located in a base housing unit, and flames can be seen coming out of a second-story window.

Great Falls Fire Rescue is providing mutual aid to the Malmstrom Air Force Base Fire Department in tackling the fire.

We will update you when we get more information.

MTN’s David Sherman