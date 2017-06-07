Several residents of Belfry heard the gunshots that claimed the lives of three people in April of 2016, but no one suspected it was anything criminal.

After learning that Karen LeCou, Sharon and Lloyd Lamb were murdered, the witnesses made the stomach-dropping realization that the gunshots fired killed the family.

Robert “Jim” LeCou, 40 is on trial in Carbon County District Court for three counts of deliberate homicide.

Witnesses testified that they heard the gunshots around 7:30 p.m. on April 5.

LeCou claims that he’d kissed his wife, Karen, goodbye and left Belfry at noon.

But Karen LeCou’s employer, Jeanette Devries, told authorities that the woman clocked in to work at 5:30 a.m. and did not leave until her shift ended at 3:15 p.m.

Devries testified that LeCou didn’t stop by his wife’s workplace that day.

According to Devries, Karen LeCou loved living with her sister in Belfry but she understood from conversations with the woman that Jim LeCou wanted to move back to Washington.

Patricia Hill, a resident of Belfry, said she was playing pool at the bar as part of a community pool league on the afternoon of the murders.

She said LeCou came by the bar and began drinking to the point that he was cut off by the bartender.

When LeCou’s wife came by and made a dissatisfied face, LeCou said, “I’m in trouble now.”

Later that evening, Belfry resident Naomi Black heard several gunshots fired.

“I remember the time specifically because we were setting up to watch the new Star Wars movie,’ said Black. “The window was wide open and closer to 7 to 7:30, I heard gunshots.”

Black said she didn’t think much of the gunshots because people often shoot at skunks in the area.

Belfry Schools Superintendent Jason Olson testified that he too heard the shots, but believed it was nothing criminal.

The Hills who live kitty-corner to the victims testified that they saw LeCou leave later that night in his wife’s prized pickup truck, despite not having a license.

The handyman for the family, Brandon Breiss, testified that he received a text message from LeCou before the bodies were discovered asking him to check on his wife.

Breiss said LeCou seemed urgent when he called him to repeat the request.

“I really felt like he was trying to get me over to the house,” said Breiss.

Asked by prosecutors if Breiss thought LeCou was trying to drag him into the scene and Breiss said he did believe that.

Gary Hill knew his neighbors watched TV regularly, so when he saw the TV screen in inactive mode two days later, he called authorities to report his concern.

That 911 call was played for jurors: “We got a situation that I think you need to check into, there’s some strange things going on with our neighbor back here and I’m thinking they may be dead in there.”

Hill went on to say that he thought LeCou was “strange” and thought there may have been a bad fight over the family’s missing dog.

Carbon County Sheriff’s deputies responded to find the three victims shot to death in the home.

Sheriff Josh McQuillan testified Tuesday there had never been a homicide in Belfry and that he believed it to be a relatively safe place.

Authorities located LeCou in Spokane by pinging his cellphone, which was connected to a cell tower in Washington.

When a deputy recovered Karen LeCou’s truck, he reported that it appeared wrecked.

The sister of the two female victims testified about the heartbreak she experienced when she received the call telling her Sharon Lamb and Karen LeCou were dead.

“This is the most devastating thing that’s ever happened to my family,” said Kathy Ingham.

MTN’s Aja Goare