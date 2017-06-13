HELENA – A delivery truck driver had a rough day on Tuesday.

His delivery truck fell into a hole in the parking lot between the Helena Safeway store and CVS Pharmacy Tuesday morning at 10:30.

Safeway Store Manager Greg Logan said the truck had just made a delivery to the store and was leaving when the ground gave way under the front axle of the rig.

What caused the hole is unknown; the driver of the truck was not injured.

Story continues below

Logan said the truck has been towed and the area has been fenced off as contractors begin repair work.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY