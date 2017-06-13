HELENA – A delivery truck driver had a rough day on Tuesday.

His delivery truck fell into a hole in the parking lot between the Helena Safeway store and CVS Pharmacy Tuesday morning at 10:30.

Safeway Store Manager Greg Logan said the truck had just made a delivery to the store and was leaving when the ground gave way under the front axle of the rig.

What caused the hole is unknown; the driver of the truck was not injured.

Story continues below



Logan said the truck has been towed and the area has been fenced off as contractors begin repair work.