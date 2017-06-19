(GREAT FALLS) Demolition of the old Lowell Elementary School in Great Falls got underway on Monday.

The school was built in 1939 and closed in 1979, according to the Great Falls Public Schools district.

It’s located along 5th Avenue North between 31st Street and 32nd Street.

Lowell is being torn down in order to build a new Roosevelt Elementary School on the site.

The current Roosevelt location on 2nd Avenue North is bordered by three one-way streets, which GFPS officials say isn’t safe for students and leaves very little room to grow.