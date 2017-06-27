The Yellowstone County Sheriff’s deputy who was injured when he was hit by the vehicle he was chasing late Monday night has been released from the hospital.

Sheriff Mike Linder said the deputy, whose name has not been released, received stitches to his head and was released Tuesday morning.

“I saw a video of the incident and deputy; he’s injured but he’s saying go get ’em,” said Linder in his praise of law enforcement’s response. “He’s sore today, but otherwise OK. Our team did a great job.”

The deputy had attempted to stop the Yukon SUV just before midnight for suspicion of drunk driving.

The driver of the vehicle refused to stop and instead led the deputy on a chase.

Speeds topped out at around 75 miles per hour through Billings, according to Linder, who said the streets were otherwise empty at the time of the chase.

The chase led law enforcement to a cul-de-sac in the Billings Heights where the deputy who initiated the stop got out of the patrol car.

“The deputy drew his weapon and basically signaled for the vehicle to stop,” said Linder. “The vehicle continued and actually hit the deputy as he fired two rounds. No one was hit by the rounds. “

The SUV then took off on another pursuit and Billings police officers joined in on the chase.

The chase ended on the Billings Southside when the SUV turned from Bruce Avenue onto Hallowell Lane.

The suspect lost control and rolled the vehicle onto its top and into the Montana Hardwood Floor Company.

“They had to extricate the people out of the vehicle,” said Linder. “The driver, after all this, continued to resist. I believe he had to be tased and it didn’t have much of an effect on him.”

The male driver of the vehicle and three female passengers were taken to a hospital after the vehicle rolled; their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The four suspects have yet to be identified, but Linder confirmed they are all adults. Linder said he believed the man who was driving the vehicle is a Billings resident.

Linder also said he believed the three women in the car were willing participants.

“They might have been given an opportunity at some point to bail out when the vehicle slowed down but there’s no indication that they tried to get out,” said Linder.

Linder said evidence of illegal substances was taken from the scene but he did not elaborate.

The Billings Police Department is leading the investigation.

Linder said the suspects face charges of assault on a peace officer, criminal endangerment, and traffic offenses.

