HELENA – Montana’s Department of Environmental Quality has issued a letter to the company behind the proposed Black Butte Copper Project near White Sulphur Springs requesting more information regarding their latest permit.

The DEQ said Tintina Montana’s application is lacking some specific information related to conceptual locations for hydrologic barriers, completing permit applications for other related permits and clarification for minor items such as timing and location of specific infrastructure.

According to the letter sent by the DEQ, before the environmental impact statement can be prepared, Tintina needs to apply for an Air Quality, Public Water Supply and a surface water discharge, or MPDES, permit.

However, Tintina’s Communication’s Director Nancy Schlepp said the other permits could come simultaneously.

“It’s kind of the chicken and the egg thing, you need to know what’s in the mine operating permit before you apply for the other ones, so you know exactly what you’re applying for,” Schlepp explained.

Kristi Ponozzo, Montana DEQ public policy director, said this round of more information is getting into more of the technical aspects of Tintina’s application, but depending on what’s in this next application, “We do think this is getting really close to being complete, and at some point probably in the near future we’ll start looking at starting the environmental impact statement.”

The public will have a chance to be heavily involved in the EIS part of the application from Tintina.

“That’s the process where we have a lot of public involvement. We’ll have public meetings; public comment periods and we’ll put out a draft for public comment,” explained Ponozzo.

Schlepp said this latest request from the DEQ is procedural and they will seek to fill the request as soon as possible.

“This is information that we’ve already gathered so we just need to put it in the format that works for these scenarios,” explained Schlepp. “It should be a fairly reasonable turnaround.”

There is no time restraint for Tintina to gather the necessary material and resubmit the application, but once they do, the DEQ has 30 days to respond.

This is the third time the DEQ has requested more information from Tintina since the original application was submitted in December 2015. DEQ responded to the application in March 2016, outlining the need for complete data on geochemical and hydrology information. Tintina provided follow-up information in September 2016 and DEQ issued a response letter in December of 2016. Tintina responded this May with more complete information related to their geochemical testing and hydrologic modeling.

