Funnel clouds, flooding rain, people evacuated, washed out roads, hail, severe thunderstorms, mountain snow…I want to know if that storm met my hype and your expectations. Not all of the funnel clouds were officially confirmed by the National Weather Service, and some towns may have seen the same funnel.

A FLOOD ADVISORY in Beaverhead County is the last place to have flooding, and that advisory will expire late this evening. The storm is moving away, with only a couple lingering showers across northeast Montana this evening. Tonight will be windy and clear, with lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Thursday will be a very nice day, with highs in the 60s and 70s. Highs clouds will increase across western and central Montana by midday, with an isolated shower or thunderstorm over and near the western mountains. Eastern Montana will have sunshine for most of the day. Friday, a cold front will move through the state with mostly cloudy skies and a few showers and thunderstorms. This system is lacking moisture, so the storms shouldn’t be too heavy or widespread. Highs will be in the 60s to around 70. Saturday, this storm will move out of eastern Montana by afternoon. So a few showers and thunderstorms are possible early, especially in central and eastern Montana. Highs will again be in the 60s and 70s. West winds will gust up to 30mph. Sunday will be a nice day for the entire state, with highs in the 70s to around 80 and sunny skies. Monday and Tuesday of next week, temperatures will climb up into the 80s, and west wind will consistently gust between 20-30mph. Fire danger will increase across the state. Wednesday is the first day of summer, and a dry and windy cold front will move through the state. The fire danger will be elevated, and the temperatures will cool slightly into the 70s and 80s.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist