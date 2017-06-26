A woman is brain dead after being attacked by two dogs on Saturday morning.

A pit bull and pit bull mix mauled Melissa Barnes in the backyard of a property on Love Lane on Monday night, the 65-year-old remains on life support in Billings until her organs can be donated.

Barnes owned the property where the attack took place. The property has multiple rentals on it and the dogs belonged to a renter.

The dogs have been euthanized. They were taken to the Montana Department of Livestock’s Veterinary Diagnostic Lab, which does animal necropsies for rabies. The lab just happened to be on MSU property, but it is not part of MSU, according to university officials.

Wayne Bartlett, the owner of the dogs, was not home at the time of the attack.

Bartlett said his niece was at the home with his girlfriend’s two young children and the children went outside without permission to talk to Barnes just before the attack happened.

Bartlett said the dogs were well-trained pets and had never shown aggressive behavior before.

“I do know Melissa, I’ve rented from her for 6 years,” said Bartlett. “She’s sweet, she’s very hard working, she works day and night, she’s always really kind to me. My dog Bain has lived here just as long, never really had a problem with him, they never showed aggression towards her or anybody else. I’m not sure exactly what could’ve happened.”

Sheriff Gootkin said during a press conference on Monday that the investigation is continuing, and they do not yet know if the owner of the dogs will face any criminal charges.

Gootkin said the woman doing yard work at the time of the attack.

MTN’s Lena Blietz