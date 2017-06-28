HELENA – The 4TH of July is right around the corner and the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office says “drive sober or get pulled over”.

The sheriff’s office and Montana Highway Patrol said extra patrols will be on the road over the holiday.

According to law enforcement, in Montana, impaired drivers are involved in nearly half of all fatal crashes and in three out of every ten serious injury crashes.

Every day, 28 people in the U.S. die in an alcohol-related vehicle crash according to MHP.

Story continues below



They also report that if your Blood Alcohol Concentration (BAC) level is above zero, your vision, reflexes and reasoning may be impaired, and you should not be driving.

“While one drink may have limited effects on one individual, it may cause substantial impairment to another,” said Police Chief Troy McGee. “Even if you’ve only had one drink, it’s not safe to get behind the wheel.”

“It’s a holiday—people are going to celebrate,” said Sheriff Leo Dutton. “As a community, it’s our job to look out for one another and make sure everyone is aware of both the consequences and alternatives to drinking and driving.”

In all 50 states, it is illegal to drive with a BAC of .08 or higher.

LCCSO said if you are pulled over and found to be impaired, you will receive a DUI, get your license revoked and possibly receive jail time and up to $10,000 in fines. The consequences get worse per DUI.

Plan ahead and catch a ride during the holiday celebrations.

Law enforcement recommends designating a sober driver, taking public transportation or offering non-alcoholic drinks as ways to better ensure the safety of everyone.

The sheriff’s office also asks anyone to report drunk drivers on the road, and always wear your seat belt: reminding everyone that seatbelts continue to be the best defense against impaired drivers.

The extra patrols are funded by the Montana Department of Transportation.

The recommendations are part of Vision Zero, a campaign to reach zero deaths and zero serious injuries on Montana roadways.

For more information about Vision Zero click here.