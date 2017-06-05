HELENA – The Department of Public Health and Human Services confirmed on Monday that, this spring, 14 Montanans in 11 counties have been diagnosed with Salmonella after coming in contact with live poultry.

Montana is not unique in having a Salmonella outbreak, according to the Centers for Disease Control, almost every state in the U.S. have reported people ill totaling almost 400.

Since the outbreak began earlier this year, 71 people have been hospitalized across the country.

More than one third of the Montana cases were children under 10 years old. Three adults were hospitalized for their illness.

Lewis and Clark County was one of those affected. Others included Cascade, Gallatin, Glacier, Jefferson, Mineral, Missoula, Powder River, Ravalli, Roosevelt and Yellowstone counties.

In Montana, people associated with the outbreak have reported obtaining live baby poultry, for example chicks and ducklings, from feed supply stores and relatives.

According to state health officials, Salmonella is an organism that healthy poultry can carry without making them ill, but may cause severe diarrhea and abdominal pain to humans which can lead to dehydration. This often times requires people to be hospitalized to recover.

The DPHHS and the Department of Livestock, in a release issued on Monday, said Montanans should handle poultry responsibly.

“Safe poultry handling is a way to prevent illnesses and keep our children and communities healthy,” DPHHS epidemiologist Dana Fejes stressed.

“Raising your own flock can be a rewarding and fun experience, but consider the risk when purchasing poultry,” Fejes said.

According to DPHHS, those who are at the greatest risk for complications from infection are young children and persons with weakened immune systems, such as women who are pregnant, the elderly and those with chronic disease.

DOL Assistant State Veterinarian Dr. Tahnee Szymanski said, “When caring for backyard flocks, these simple prevention measures will help to keep your families healthy and enjoying the benefits of raising animals.”

 Wash your hands after handling animals

 Avoid touching your mouth after animal contact

 Don’t eat or drink around animals

 Don’t bring poultry into the house

 Supervise small children around animals

 Don’t cuddle or kiss chicks

