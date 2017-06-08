HELENA – The 2015 case of a well-known Helena physician charged with partner family member assault has been dismissed.

The misdemeanor charge against Dr. Mark Ibsen was dismissed by the Lewis and Clark County Attorney’s Office in May after Ibsen completed the terms of a deferred prosecution agreement.

In November of 2015 Ibsen was arrested for allegedly striking and strangling a female victim at his home.

According to the 2016 agreement, Ibsen has paid $1600 in restitution, made a donation to Helena’s Friendship Center and made regular visits with his counselor.

Ibsen said the 2015 incident was a conflict that neither adult handled as well as they could have.

“It’s a situation that people find themselves in and…nothing pretty about it,” said Ibsen.

“It would nice if life didn’t give you any speed bumps or obstacles, this obstacle was a tough one to get over, I’m not really completely through it, I still have some conversations to have about it,” he said. “So I learned from it, I’ve moved on and it’s been in that case, a real opportunity for me to have my own healing.”

Dr. Ibsen said he’s continuing to work on his recovery.