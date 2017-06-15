GREAT FALLS – A handful of earthquakes rattled the West Yellowstone area early Thursday evening.

According to the US Geological Survey , a 4.5 magnitude quake was recorded at 6:48 p.m. followed by a 3.1 at 7:02 p.m. just over eight miles north-northeast of West Yellowstone.

The larger quake was centered about 5.8 miles underground.

Dozens of people reported that they felt it, ranging from at least 40 people in and around West Yellowstone, Gardiner, Ennis and Bozeman.

Story continues below



There have been no reports of any injuries or damage.

According to the USGS, Montana is one of the most seismically-active states in the country, although the vast majority of recorded earthquakes are very small, causing no damage and rarely noticed by people.

Montana is located within the Intermountain Seismic Belt, an active earthquake region stretching along the Rocky Mountains. It is the fourth-most seismically active state, although the vast majority of earthquakes in Montana are too small to be felt.

But there are exceptions. About 90 years ago, a large earthquake hit southwest Montana. The quake damaged a school house in Three Forks, twisted railroad tracks along the Missouri River, and damaged a jail in White Sulphur Springs.

Ten years after that another big quake hit Helena, killing two people and causing millions of dollars in damage. It damaged churches, collapsed walls right out of homes, and hit commercial and government buildings as well.