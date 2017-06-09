(HELENA) The East Helena School District will officially kick off the construction of its newest elementary school later this month.

The district will host a groundbreaking ceremony Monday, June 26 at 5:30 p.m. It will happen at the site of the new school, just off Valley Drive between Radley Elementary School and the East Valley fire station. The event will be open to everyone.

Superintendent Ron Whitmoyer said the district wants to thank the community for supporting the new elementary school.

“This kind of financial investment – and not just financial but emotional investment – in our school system is huge,” Whitmoyer said. “We need to make sure we give them recognition.”

Story continues below



Last month, East Helena voters overwhelmingly approved a $12 million bond issue to build the new school. It will house first- and second-graders, to help reduce overcrowding at Eastgate and Radley Elementary Schools.

The district is following an unusually fast timeline in planning and building the new school. CWG Architects, the firm designing the building, could have plans nearly finished within two weeks. Soil tests are also being conducted on the site.

Whitmoyer said actual construction work at the site is likely to start in mid-July. The district hopes to complete the new school by August 2018, in time for the school year.