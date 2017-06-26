(EAST HELENA) The East Helena School District officially kicked off construction on its next elementary school today with a ceremonial groundbreaking.

School trustees picked up gold shovels and turned over some soil at the new school site, just off Valley Drive between Radley Elementary and the East Valley fire station.

The new school will house first- and second-graders. District leaders hope it will ease overcrowding at Radley and Eastgate Elementary. They plan to open the new building in time for the 2018 school year – which leaves just 14 months to get the project done.

Scott Walter, chair of the East Helena school board, said the project is about more than just a new building.

“Bricks and mortar are great, wood and carpet is fine, but in the big picture of things, what really is important is what happens in the classroom,” he said.

Superintendent Ron Whitmoyer said the district has been getting ready for the new school for years. He praised the board and the district’s Long-Term Infrastructure Committee for planning ahead on how to deal with growing enrollment.

“For them to actually watch their plan come to fruition and go into actual construction has to be pretty exciting for them,” said Whitmoyer.

The new school will be funded by a $12 million bond issue that East Helena voters overwhelmingly approved last month.

While the groundbreaking ceremony was only a symbolic start to construction, some work has already begun at the school site. Crews from Helena Sand and Gravel brought in heavy equipment Monday. They will be removing the top 12 inches of soil from the Valley Drive property, to address some lead and arsenic contamination at the site.

Whitmoyer said this type of remediation is needed before many construction projects in East Helena, and the district was prepared for it.

“That school site will be as pristine as the background levels three hundred years ago,” he said.

The cleanup is expected to be finished by July 10. That’s when Dick Anderson Construction, the lead contractor, could start construction in earnest.

Architects also had to work quickly to meet the school district’s accelerated timeline. CWG Architects of Helena has already finished “98-percent” schematics for the building – plans that are nearly ready for the builders. Whitmoyer said the firm could complete final blueprints by the end of this week.

The latest design is very similar to the preliminary drawings released before the bond vote in May. Whitmoyer said there had been some changes to the color scheme, which will now include more browns and grays. The school gymnasium will feature dark blue siding.

“It’s going to be a very attractive building that the community that’s worked hard to see that this happens will be proud of,” said Whitmoyer.

The bond issue will also pay for an addition at East Valley Middle School. Work on five new classrooms there isn’t expected to start until March 2018, but it’s also scheduled to be completed in time for the 2018 school year.