HELENA – A suspect from East Helena faces as many as three life sentences for having sexual contact with two girls.

Benjamin Lee Rose is charged with two counts of Sexual Intercourse Without Consent and one count of Sexual Assault, all felonies.

Helena Police accused the 35-year-old Rose of inappropriately touching two girls under the age of 12 on several occasions between 2014 and 2015.

Charging documents said the incidents took place in a Helena apartment and in a motorhome in Butte.

One of the children told a school official about the incidents in April of this year. Both children were forensically interviewed in May at Helena’s Child Advocacy Center.

The children are now 13 and 12 years old.

Rose denied the charges when questioned by investigators.

During a Justice Court initial appearance, bond in the case was set at $50,000. Rose asked if the bond could be reduced. He was told to submit the request through his public defender.

Maximum sentence for each of the three felonies is a fine of $50,000 and 100 years to life in prison.