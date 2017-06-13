(HELENA) An East Helena woman was sentenced Tuesday to five years in prison for defrauding Medicaid.

Elizabeth Jones Powell pleaded guilty in February to federal charges of health care fraud and tax evasion. After her prison term, she will be on supervised release for three years. She will also have to pay back more than $450,000 in fraudulent Medicaid claims and unpaid taxes.

Powell worked at a physical therapy office in Helena. From 2009 to 2013, prosecutors say she billed Medicaid for hundreds of physical therapy treatments for her, her husband and their children. Investigators found many of those treatments never happened.

Authorities say Powell then diverted the Medicaid payments for those claims out of the therapist’s bank account for her own use. They say she created false medical records and tried to convince her family members to make false statements about the claims.

Story continues below



Prosecutors say Powell claimed her family received treatment from 63 other medical providers, besides the practice where she worked.