HELENA – United Way of the Lewis and Clark County Area celebrated the winners of its annual kids art project on Tuesday.

The theme was creating change in our community and the world.

Representatives of United Way were joined by First Lady Lisa Bullock at Four Georgians Elementary to congratulate first place winner, fifth grader Allen Christopher, with a pizza party for his class.

His artwork took first place in this year’s competition, which has been going on for 15 years and bringing in entries from 3rd, 4th and 5th graders in Helena, East Helena and Townsend.

Story continues below



United Way CEO Alison Munson says hundreds of entries came in and were voted on by the kids and the community.

“Each classroom, 3rd, 4th and 5th grade kids, each picked a op three within our communities and then those went out and we did vote via Facebook and our United Way board of directors voted at their board meeting,” says Munson. “So there was tons of feedback from the community on who truly should win this contest and we had three amazing entries that won this year.”

Here’s a look at all three winners:

1st place: Allen Christopher, 5th grade, Four Georgians

2nd place: Anabell Schock, 3rd grade, Broadwater

3rd place: Makayla Knox, 5th grade, Smith