One person was killed and another was taken to the hospital after a Tuesday morning crash in Kalispell.

Kalispell Police Chief Roger Nasset said the head-on crash happened just after 9 a.m. at the intersection of Main Street and Fifth Street when a passenger car crossed the center line and collided with a pickup truck towing a flatbed trailer.

Emergency crews pronounced the driver of the car dead at the scene while a passenger — who was also in the car — was taken to Kalispell Regional Medical Center. Nasset added that the two people in the pickup were treated at the scene of the crash.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation by the Kalispell Police Department and the Montana Highway Patrol. The name of the deceased is not being released pending further family notification.