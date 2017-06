Authorities are at the scene of a fatal crash on Interstate 90 east of Missoula.

The Montana Highway Patrol was called out to I-90 west near mile marker 138 in the Bearmouth area at approximately 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday.

The Montana Department of Transportation reports it is a multi-vehicle crash that has one lane of the freeway blocked in each direction.

We’ll have more information on this developing story as it becomes available.

Expect traffic delays in the area.