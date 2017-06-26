A child that fell into the Gallatin River while rafting Sunday was rescued by his father, who then was flown by an air ambulance after the rescue.

At approximately 6 p.m. on Sunday a man reported to law enforcement that he saw a boy, around five years old, floating by himself down the river. He was wearing “red floaties” and screaming.

Members of the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue (Posse, Swift Water and Heli teams), and Gallatin Gateway Fire Department arrived very quickly to the area, located on the Gallatin River between Gateway and Axtel Bridge Fishing Access Site.

Crews began searching both sides of the river when they learned that the boy’s father had swam down the river and rescued him from a group of strainer trees. The two were on an island that was difficult to access.

The father and son were part of a larger rafting party that included an adult female, a three-year-old and an infant.

Members of Gateway Fire located the latter three up the river on the west shore.

The father and son were reached by a Zodiac boat, and the son was transported to shore.

SAR members then reported that the father was in critical condition with no radial pulse. The Heli Short Haul Team was already in the air to assist in the search and for a contingency plan if the Zodiac could not reach the island. They were able to short haul the father to Axtel Bridge where AMR was waiting. Reach Air Ambulance arrived shortly after, and the father was flown to BDH.

Gallatin County Sheriff Brian Gootkin said the inexperienced group of rafters from Bozeman were not in the water long before they were capsized.