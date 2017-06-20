EAST HELENA – A structure fire was reported Tuesday morning on the 3300 block of Wylie Drive in the Helena Valley/East Helena area.

The fire was first reported just after 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

A garage and two vehicles have been burned. There were other items destroyed but the extent of the damage to those is not clear yet.

East Valley Volunteer Fire Chief Dave Sammons said that they did lose a hose line that was burnt straight through when the fire overwhelmed their initial attack line but no firefighters were harmed.

Story continues below



No word yet on the cause of the fire. The garage was detached and no damage was reported to any other structures.

East Helena Fire, Tri-Lakes, Eastgate, West Valley Fire, Lewis and Clark County Sheriffs and and an MHP helicopter are all on scene.

No people or animals were inside. No injuries have been reported at this time.

This is a developing story. We have a reporter on scene and will update you with details.