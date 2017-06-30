HELENA – The Fourth of July holiday weekend promises to be a busy four days for the Tri-County area. Fourth of July fireworks, the Lincoln rodeo and parade, and farmers busy in their fields getting in the first cutting of hay for the year.

And local fire officials are on guard.

Hot winds are expected to dry out grass and trees very quickly during the long weekend as temperatures are forecasted to climb to the high 90’s by the middle of next week.

Hot and dry conditions mean big fires can start quickly, like the Bucksnort fire of 2000…a 14,000 acre blaze that started from a single piece of charcoal.

Tri-Lakes Fire Chief Bob Drake said it won’t take too many fire calls in a short time to cause firefighting resources to run short.

“If we get a start, we are going to be scrambling on one start,” said Drake. “And if we’ve got all this activity out in the countryside, I mean, that’s really a concern for us.”

As of Friday, Lewis and Clark County has not issued any fire restrictions, but County Fire Warden Sheriff Leo Dutton said the situation is being monitored closely.

To borrow a phrase from KTVH Chief Meteorologist Curtis Grevenitz, now is the time to be Weather Wise when it comes to fire.

“If you’re going to have a fire, have a shovel, have a bucket of water, have some means of putting that fire out. If the wind comes up, put the fire out,” Dutton said.

If you start a fire that damages or destroys property, Sheriff Dutton said you can be found liable and could be charged with negligent arson.

You could also be required to pay for the cost of fighting that fire as well.