HELENA – West Valley Fire officials said a Thursday night fire killed a family pet and did more than a $100,000 in damage.

According to Fire Chief Jerry Shephard, an investigation by the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s office found that the fire, on the 1600 block of Karmen Road, may have been started by the improper disposal of cigarettes.

Crews originally believed a propane tank may have been the cause, but now know the tank just fueled the fire sparked by the cigarettes.

The fire was mostly contained to the exterior portion of the deck, but the interior of the home sustained significant water, heat and smoke damage.

Story continues below



The homeowner was able to evacuate safely with her two dogs, but the owner’s cat died in the fire.

The homeowner is currently displaced while clean up continues.