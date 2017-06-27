HELENA – Now that fireworks are on sale, the Lewis and Clark Humane Society wants pet owners to be aware of how hazardous they can be.

With fireworks going off frequently, the Lewis and Clark Humane Society said that this time of year can be very stressful for pets.

Animals may try to seek a hiding spot or even bolt from the sounds.

A dog’s hearing is three times better than a humans and can have inner ear damage from the noises.

Dog Adoption Councilor Chris Bartlett recommends that if pets are stressed they should be kept indoors over the 4th of July as much as possible.

“We have a lot of animals come into the shelter this time on year that have somehow escaped the fence just because of the noise and that fear,” said Bartlett.

If your pet does go missing make sure to contact the Humane Society and Animal Control.

There’s a good chance that the animal has been picked up and taken to the shelter.