GREAT FALLS (MTN)- Wednesday morning, in recognition of Flag Day, Old Glory was honored at a ceremony held at Overlook Park in Great Falls.

MTN meteorologist Mike Rawlins kicked things off with the singing of the National Anthem.

The event was hosted by the Great Falls Association of Realtors, which also maintains the large flag that overlooks the city.

The event featured a C-130 flyover from the Montana Air National Guard and several guest speakers, who each talked about the importance of the flag to them.

Story continues below



Those speakers included Air Force veteran and UGF President Tony Aretz, and Montana Attorney General Tim Fox.

After the ceremony, Great Falls resident Gary Stuart spoke about what the stars and stripes mean to him, and who they represent.

“Whenever I look at this great flag up here, I just get emotional,” said Stuart. “It also stands for the people who protect our great nation and our people that are in law enforcement and the people that are in the military.”

Attorney General Fox also spoke about how the flag represents the military and our law enforcement, touching upon Broadwater County Deputy Mason Moore’s death and all Montana officers killed in the line of duty.