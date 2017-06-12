A FLOOD WATCH has been issued for the rest of Monday through Tuesday night. Very heavy rain will develop, as a strong low pressure is bound for Big Sky Country. A few strong to severe thunderstorms are possible this afternoon, but rain will become widespread and steady tonight into Tuesday. Between 1-3″ of rain is possible over a 24-36 hour period, resulting in rapidly rising rivers and streams. Low laying areas could have standing water. Travelling will be difficult with reduced visibility by wind and rain. Mud and rock slides are possible over mountain passes. Some snow will fly, generally above 8000′. Melting snow will exasperate the flooding situation. If you encounter water over a roadway, please “Turn Around, Don’t Drown!”. The storm will pull away on Wednesday, but water levels could continue to rise after the storm departs. Tune into KTVH for the latest forecast at 5, 6, and 10pm.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist