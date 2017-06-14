PHILIPSBURG (MTN) – Nonstop rain hammered Western Montana on Tuesday and Granite County was one of the hardest hit areas.

The Disaster and Emergency Services coordinator tells MTN News that six homes were evacuated and two others were cut-off by floodwaters. another home was sandbagged to protect it.

MTN News has been told that Philipsburg itself is OK, but emergency officials are asking that people avoid the area at this time.

The Granite County Sheriff’s Office reports that Maxville/Princeton Road is closed at the bridge. Residents can pick up sandbags at the County Shops in Philipsburg and Hall as well as at the fire hall in Drummond.

Skalkaho Highway remains closed at mile marker 38.4.

(6.13.17 report)

Heavy rains are causing flooding and road closures in Granite County.

The National Weather Service reports that Philipsburg and the Georgetown Lake area have received over 3.5″ of rain in the last 24 hours.

The Flint Creek and Fred Burr Creek areas near Philipsburg are seeing some homes being evacuated and roads are washed out.

Residents in need of sand bags at the County Shops in Philipsburg and Hall as well as at the fire hall in Drummond.

