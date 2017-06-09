HELENA – The Helena Food Share launched a new event Friday to give back to the community.

The Summer Lot Party was open to the public and included free hamburgers and hot dogs, face painting and the debut of a new farm stand.

The farm stand provides access to fresh produce which the Food Share said will provide more nutrition to its customers.

Visitors were also treated to live music, garden tours and cooking demonstrations.

Organizers said the event is a good chance to say thank you to the community for the contributions the food share receives.

“It’s always nice to celebrate something new, right? And it’s nice to express gratitude for the community for everything that comes to us to help us do the work we do in the community, so we like to celebrate that,” Bruce Day, Executive Director at the Food Share, said.

About 45 volunteers came out Friday to make the lot party happen.

The food share hopes to hold the event each summer going forward.