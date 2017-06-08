HELENA – More fresh food opportunities are coming to Helena Food Share.

AmeriCorps workers donned fruit costumes on Wednesday to raise donations for Helena Food Share’s new farm stand.

State and National AmeriCorps groups were there as well as, NCCC and Vista.

The farm stand was built so that Food Share can distribute more healthy and fresh food to their customers.

Story continues below



Helena Food Share Development Director Daneal Lightner said that one of the problems they face is not having enough nutritional balance for their customers.

She added that fresh food is a luxury for many who rely on Food Share’s services.

“The families that we’re feeding are up against a variety of struggles. Housing, medical bills, low income. If we can give them a healthy meal with fresh foods that are going to support seniors and kiddos who are trying to grow. That’s one less problem that our customers have to face,” Lightner said.

The new farm stand will make its debut this Friday at the Helena Food Share’s summer lot party .

Food Share will be holding new “Fresh is Best” food drives every Wednesday in the month of June.

The Summer Lot Party is June 9 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 1616 Lewis Street.

Fresh is Best Food Drive dates and locations:

June 7: Van’s Thriftway

June 14: Safeway

June 21: Albertsons on North Montana Ave.

June 28: Super 1 Foods