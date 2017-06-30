HELENA – With a sizzling summer weekend here, it’s important to remember that abandoned campfires are an all too common source for wildfires.

According to the National Forest Service, as many as nine out of ten forest fires are sparked by campfires that are not properly extinguished.

So far this summer, four abandoned campfires have been reported to the Helena-Lewis & Clark National Forests’ fire dispatch. Two on federal land, two on state land.

With conditions developing over the weekend to include hot temperatures and winds, it won’t take much to start a new wildfire.

Forest Service officials say before you leave a campfire, even for a short time, put it out with a shovel and plenty of water. They say make a big muddy mess and but be sure the fire is cool to the touch before you leave.

Kathy Bushnell, Public Affairs Officer for the Helena-Lewis & Clark National Forest said with conditions quickly heating up and drying out, it only takes a small spark to start a big fire.

“And all it really takes for the lighter fuels, and by that I mean, the grasses and the small branches to dry out in maybe a day or two,” said Bushnell.

“So it really doesn’t take long for them to really dry out and be able to start a small fire if they get a spark on them.”

Bushnell said when you’re dousing a fire, make sure any large rocks and bigger logs in the fire are cool to the touch as well.