HELENA (MTN)- Whether you’re tying on a salmonfly or threading a night crawler onto a hook, on Saturday and Sunday, everyone in Montana can fish for free.

“Montana is home to some of the finest fishing anywhere in the world. It’ll be a great chance to get your family outside.” said Martha Williams, director of Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks in Helena.

While the promotion allows anyone to fish without a license on June 17-18, all other fishing rules and regulations are in effect and must be followed.

Williams encourages all would-be anglers to be aware of boating and water safety on Montana’s rivers and streams, particularly this year as many rivers across the state are still experiencing spring runoff.

Story continues below



Click here to visit the MT FWP Fishing site.