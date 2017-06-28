HELENA – Fish, Wildlife and Parks and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service are adding a second bear specialist to work along the Rocky Mountain Front and the Northern Continental Divide Ecosystem.

Over the weekend two young grizzly bears killed four calves near Stanford. The bears were euthanized.

FWP said this is a unique situation because wildlife managers were able to track the animal’s movement, with the help of the public, from the Rocky Mountain Front to an area bears haven’t been in seen in over a century.

Officials said it has been difficult to keep up with the speed at which the bears are expanding their range, but even with the additional resources, the public’s help is still critical.

“If you see bears…report them we will respond. We want to know where they are. The public is our eyes on the ground most of time and its very valuable to us, as well as, the public to know where these bears are and take action when we need to take action,” said Gary Bertellotti, Regional Supervisor Great Falls FWP.

Wildlife managers have previously attempted to capture the two young grizzly bears as they pushed further east, it was the first time the bears had killed livestock.

The new bear specialist will be based in Conrad.