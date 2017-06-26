HELENA – Two not fully grown male grizzly bears were euthanized by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks Monday morning after killing livestock west of Stanford over the weekend.

The bears killed four calves late Friday night or early Saturday morning according to FWP. This was the first time the two bears had killed livestock. Several public sighting of the brother bears had, in the last few weeks, been reported south of the Missouri River, south east of Great Falls.

FWP wardens and biologists spoke with landowners about the sightings and advised them of safety precautions.

On Thursday, before the attack, FWP reported that they had set up traps to catch the bears 14 miles from where the livestock were later killed. The efforts were unsuccessful.

When the attack was reported, FWP and U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Wildlife Services responded in a joint effort to capture the bears. One bear was caught in a snare. The other bear was darted in the open field.

Both were handed over to FWP the agency who oversees the responsibilities of grizzly bears. The bears were euthanized by FWP.

Grizzlies have been moving out of the Rocky Mountain Front into the plains west of Great Falls for a few years; however, this is the farthest east grizzly bears have been seen east of the Rocky Mountain Front in more than a century.

The bears were part of the Northern Continental Divide Ecosystem population, which is currently still listed on the Endangered Species List, though populations in the NCDE have surpassed recovery goals set by the Fish and Wildlife Service.

Last week grizzlies were delisted in the Yellowstone Area.

The bears were 2.5 years-old and weighed a little less than 300 pounds.