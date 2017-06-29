HELENA – A dozen people took to Spring Meadow Lake State Park Wednesday to learn the basics of kayaking.

The classes, offered free of charge by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, taught adults and children alike how to enter a kayak and properly paddle, among other things.

Liz Lodman, Boat Education Coordinator at FWP, said often times, people who come to the class are deciding on their own purchase of a kayak.

“We see people coming to this who maybe are looking to buy a kayak or maybe some people have who bought a kayak and they maybe just want some lessons about how to paddle,” Lodman said.

The group also learned how to properly wear a lifejacket as well as the different types of kayaks available.

“Some of them turn better, some of them track and go straight better, so we tell people what the bottom of the boat might look like to help decide what kind of a boat you want. Whether you want to go on lakes or on the Missouri River or something like the Blackfoot River or the Dearborn,” Susan Nimick, a volunteer instructor, said.

Janie Hurth, a participant in the class, enjoyed the experience.

“It was great. Except when I came back I left my foot in [the kayak] too long and I kind of fell into the water. But, no big deal,” Hurth said.

Instructors said kayaking is good opportunity to be active and connect with nature.

“The popularity of kayaking has just exploded. They are pretty easy to get into and learn and start paddling but there are some things you need to know to be safe on the water,” Lodman said.

Lodman said to always wear a lifejacket even though it’s not legally required for people over the age of 12. She also said it’s important for people to know their limits. If you’re a beginner kayaker, choose calm waters to practice in.

FWP is hosting two more sessions of classes July 10 and July 12 at 6 p.m. Participants must pre-register because space is limited. The classes are open to adults and youth 10 years of age and older when accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Call 406-444-9944 to register.