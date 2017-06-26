(NBC News) Motorists gassing up for the upcoming July 4th weekend are in for a pleasant surprise.

Gas prices are about five cents a gallon lower now than last year.

“Typically, heading into the summer, we see prices rise but that hasn’t been the case for 2017,” notes AAA’s Tamra Johnson.

And gas isn’t the only thing travelers will find cheaper this year. Airfares are down ten percent, and rental cars are 14 percent less.

Johnson said that’s the reason AAA is predicting a record year for getaways around the 4th.

“We are expecting about 44 million Americans will be traveling this holiday season,” she says.

37 million of those will be driving.