Showers and thunderstorms will continue across the state this evening and overnight. Saturday, scattered showers and storms will hit the north central and northeastern part of the state, with just an isolated shower or storm elsewhere. It will be windy and cool, with temperatures below average again in the 60s and 70s, 40s and 50s in the higher terrain. Father’s Day, Sunday, will be mostly sunny across the state. The wind will ease up, and the temperatures will warm a few degrees into the 70s, 50s and 60s in the mountains. Sunday is certainly the nicer out of the two weekend days, so good for dads! Monday, a ridge of high pressure will build across the West, allowing just about every state to warm up. Montana will see highs shooting up into the 80s under a mostly sunny sky. Tuesday, the heat increases as highs will reach the 80s and 90s, and the final day of spring could be the warmest day yet this year. A few isolated thunderstorms will develop over and near the mountains on Tuesday afternoon. Southwest winds will start to pick up, reaching gusts of 30mph+. Wednesday is the first day of summer, and a dry cold front will be moving through the state. Right now, it does not appear that thunderstorms are likely. Wind, low humidity, and slightly cooler temperatures in the 70s to around 80 will move throughout the state. Fire danger will be elevated because of the wind and dry conditions. Thursday and Friday will continue to cool down, with highs dipping below average into the 60s and 70s. A few showers and an isolated thunderstorm may develop, but do not expect very much rain.

