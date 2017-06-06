Greg Gianforte, Republican Congressman-elect, filed a 2-week extension in Gallatin County Justice Court Tuesday afternoon for misdemeanor assault charges.

Gianforte’s legal team of Bill Mercer and Todd Whipple filed the extension, asking the court to set a specific date.

“This motion is made for the reason that the parties are currently exploring a settlement,” the court document stated.

On Monday, a discovery receipt was filed in Justice Court, listing discovery related to the assault charge, including a 17-page summary report, reports from detectives, medical records, handwritten pages of notes, teletype history records and hospital records.

Gianforte has also filed his first paperwork for re-election.

On May 24, Gianforte was cited for assault and ordered to appear in Justice Court by June 7, for an alleged attack on reporter Ben Jacobs of the British newspaper the Guardian.

