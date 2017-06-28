HELENA (AP) — U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte has been assigned to serve on two congressional committees — one focused on natural resources and the other on government oversight.

Montana’s sole congressman announced his committee assignments on Wednesday.

As a member of the House Natural Resources Committee, Gianforte will help craft policy on a wide range of topics, including public lands, mining, wildlife and Indian country.

Gianforte said landing a spot on the committee was a top priority after being sworn in last week.

Former Montana Rep. Ryan Zinke, who is now Interior secretary, also served on the Natural Resources Committee. Gianforte is serving out Zinke’s term.

Gianforte will also serve on the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, which is the chamber’s watchdog arm against government fraud and waste.