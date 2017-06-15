Helena (MTN)-State leaders have officially certified Bozeman entrepreneur Greg Gianforte’s election as Montana’s next congressman.

The Board of State Canvassers met at the Montana State Capitol Thursday to confirm the results of last month’s special election. Representatives from the Attorney General, State Auditor and Superintendent of Public Instruction’s offices checked reports from each county to ensure there were no discrepancies with the statewide vote total.

After the board finished their work, Gov. Steve Bullock and Secretary of State Corey Stapleton signed off on a certificate of election for Gianforte and sent it to U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan’s office.

Now that the election results have been finalized, Gianforte can officially take Montana’s lone seat in the House. The Republican will be sworn in Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. Mountain time, in the House chamber.

Thursday’s canvass wrapped up what Stapleton called a very successful election season. Out of 56 counties, the canvass board found just five with discrepancies in their results. Those issues were quickly sorted out, and the canvass was completed in less than three hours.

“We had a little attention given to our state this year, and I think the clerks around the state and our office hit the ball out of the ballpark in terms of running a great election,” Stapleton said.

The final results showed 383,301 Montanans voted in the special election – a turnout of almost 55 percent. Gianforte won just under 50 percent of the vote, while Democrat Rob Quist received 44 percent and Libertarian Mark Wicks got almost 6 percent.