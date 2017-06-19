WEST GLACIER – Glacier National Park announced on Wednesday that the Avalanche Creek Trail will be temporarily closed after several reports of grizzly sightings.

The trail will likely be closed for several days.

GNP said six different grizzlies have been reported in the area over the last week. The reports said the bears came close to people.

Park officials also reported that the bears have exhibited some signs of habituation, meaning they appear to be more comfortable than what is natural around humans.

On Saturday, the park rangers received a credible report of a group of people nearly completely surrounding a grizzly bear along Avalanche Lake, causing the bear to swim out into the lake to create distance between itself and the crowd.

The closure will give park managers the opportunity to assess bear behavior and movement and allow the bears to move to more remote areas. The park officials will also identify any needed additional actions.

The closure is in accordance with the park’s Bear Management Plan.

“It is exciting to see bears here at the park,” said Glacier National Park Superintendent Jeff Mow. “One of the best things people can do if they see a bear is to make sure they back up, and create 300 feet of distance. That helps reinforce natural bear behavior, and keeps both people and bears safe.”

Park officials recommend travelling in groups and making loud noises such as calling out or clapping hands at frequent intervals, especially near streams and blind spots on trails. These actions help avoid surprise bear encounters.

Do not approach any wildlife for viewing officials recommend binoculars, telescopes or telephoto lenses to get a closer look.

Park rangers ask that visitors maintain a minimum distance of 100 yards from any bear within the park.

GNP reports that proper use of bear spray has proven to be the best method for fending off threatening, and attacking bears, and for preventing injury to the person, and animal involved. Recreationalist should know how to use it and have it readily accessible.

Other tips include storing food, garbage and other attractants in hard-sided vehicles or bear-proof food storage boxes when not in use.

Park officials say garbage must be deposited into bear-resistant trash cans or dumpsters to keep bears from becoming conditioned to human food. This also keeps visitors and their property safe.

If you see a bear in the park or signs of bear activity report it to the nearest visitor center, ranger station or by calling 406-888-7800 as soon as possible.

For further updates on the Avalanche Lake Trail, and other trails within the park click here.