BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring and National Farmers Union President Roger Johnson have joined the call for emergency haying and grazing of grassland enrolled in the federal Conservation Reserve Program.

Goerhing has sent a request to U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue as farmers and ranchers in the state deal with drought. North Dakota’s congressional delegation made the same request earlier this week.

Johnson’s request to Perdue is for North Dakota and parts of South Dakota, Montana and Minnesota.

The latest U.S. Drought Monitor map shows all of North Dakota being either abnormally dry or in some stage of drought, with more than one-fourth of the state in severe drought.